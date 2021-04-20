ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that Iran has lifted restrictions on import of kinnow (citrus) from Pakistan which had been in place since 2012.

The foreign minister said the step was a manifestation of further solidifying of bilateral ties between the two countries. The step would be a good news for the Pakistani traders and the people linked with its cultivation in the country, he said during a visit to Pakistan House in Tehran, a press release said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi early in the day arrived Iran on an official visit at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Javad Zarif.

During his visit to Pakistan House, the foreign minister said Pakistan and Iran enjoyed deep fraternal ties rooted deep in religion and civilization.

Qureshi said his visit would further strengthen the economic and trade ties between the two brotherly countries as there existed vast avenues to promoting bilateral trade.

The foreign minister stressed upon Pakistan missions to expedite their efforts for the economic diplomacy to enhance economic prosperity of the motherland.

Expressing his pleasure, the minister further said that Iran had not only appreciated the proposal for establishment of trade centers at Pak-Iran border but also agreed to implement it.

Soon, the proposal would be implemented, he expressed the confidence.

The establishment of these centers, Qureshi said, would boost trade, besides bringing economic change in the lives of border areas residents.

Earlier, upon arrival at House, Pakistan ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi and other senior officials welcomed the foreign minister.

An iftar dinner was also arranged for the visiting foreign minister and his delegation.