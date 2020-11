ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that Iqbal’s vision of Pakistan will be translated into reality under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, he said that the entire nation pays homage to Hazrat Allama Iqbal today, the day of his birth anniversary.

Shibli Faraz said he was a poet, philosopher and thinker.

The minister said by giving the message of ” Khudi”, he gave the new generation lesson of self reliance.