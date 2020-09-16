India violated SCO rule by bringing bilateral matter at regional forum: FM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said India was losing credibility at all international fora as it violated the principle of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on bringing bilateral matter to the platform.

In response to objection of India against Pakistan during the online meeting of SCO National Security Advisers yesterday, the Foreign Minister said the attempt ended in humiliation of the former as rejected by the forum, which was meant to address regional issues.

He recalled attending the SCO meeting of Foreign Ministers held recently in Russia and mentioned that bilateral matters were supposed to be discussed during sideline meetings.

Qureshi said Pakistan followed the SCO rules, whereas India raised objection on a bilateral issue.

He said Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory, already mentioned in the resolutions of the United Nations.

He said India was losing credibility at all international forums as its National Security Adviser walked out of the meeting.

On Ladakh matter, he said China urged upon India to resolve the matter through negotiation, however India chose the path of aggression instead.

At Ladakh front as well, India has faced huge humiliation, he said.