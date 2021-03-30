Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for creating an “enabling environment” to hold a “constructive and result-oriented dialogue” between the two countries.

The letter by Prime Minister Imran Khan came in response to the greetings conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Pakistan Day.

“The people of Pakistan commemorate this Day by paying tribute to the wisdom and foresight of our founding fathers in envisioning an independent, sovereign state where they could live in freedom and realize their full potential,” Khan said in his letter, dated March 29.

Responding to Modi’s desire for cordial relations, Imran Khan said; “The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India.”

“We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular, the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.”

The two countries have been witnessing a recent thaw in their tense relations, particularly after an agreement on strict observance of ceasefire along the Line of Control on Feb 24, after a meeting of the respective Director Generals of Military Operations.

The decision was hailed by the United Nations, the United States of American, China, UAE and several other countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his letter to the Indian counterpart said “creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue.”

Imran Khan also conveyed his best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian Prime Minister had also wished “speedy recovery” to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who got infected but was now rapidly recovering.

-Report by Shafek Koreshe