PESHAWAR, Oct 27 (APP): At least seven people were killed and around 70 others injured in a powerful blast inside a mosque at Dir Colony here on Tuesday.

Police and Rescue 1122 officers while confirming killing the number of dead and injured said it was an IED blast inside a mosque of a local religious seminary.

SSP operation, Mansaoor Aman told media that it was an IED blast. The injured mostly children were shifted to lady reading hospital.

SP City, Waqar Ahmed confirmed that the blast inside a mosque of a local seminary was carried out through IED in which five kilogram explosive was used.

Talking to journalists, he said, a person with a small bag having four to five kilograms explosive material placed it in the main hall of the mosque at around 8 in the morning. The bomb exploded when students were getting lessons from the Quran.

The SP said ball bearings were used in the explosive device .

The SP said CCTV footage was being obtained for investigation.

Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar spokesman said 40 injured children were brought to hospital. He said emergency has been imposed and doctors, paramedics and nurses on leave were also called for duty for emergency services.

He said 40 patients have so far been brought to hospital.

The injured were shifted to different wards and burn center.

He urged people to avoid rush in wards as panic like situations make negative effects on health service delivery.