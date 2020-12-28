Govt working on targeted subsidies to provide cheaper electricity to consumers: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government was working on targeted subsidies for the provision of cheaper electricity to consumers.

He said that as energy sector was very important for country’s economy, the government’s focus was on fulfilling the energy needs of all sectors.

Presiding over a review meeting on energy sector here, the Prime Minister directed for the utilization of all resources to provide cheaper electricity to consumers.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Umar Ayub Khan, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Muhammad Hamad Azhar, Shibli Faraz, Advisors Abdul Razzak Dawood, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistants Dr. Waqar Masood, Nadeem Babar, Tabish Gohar, Provincial Finance Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Jhagra and senior officials.

The Prime Minister, who was given a detailed briefing about the current situation of energy sector in the country, expressed his satisfaction.

Minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant Tabish Gohar and Secretary Power apprised the Prime Minister of improvement in power distribution system as well as the current situation of circular debt.

Regarding the renewable energy policy, Umar Ayub Khan told the meeting that due to this policy the confidence of investors had increased and they were showing deep interest of investment in the sector.

Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Babar told the meeting that the timely measures of the government had benefitted gas consumers across the country.