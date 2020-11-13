TURBAT, Nov 13 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday terming youth of Balochistan as the country’s ‘asset and future’ said the federal government would provide maximum funds for their progress in education sector.

“We want an intellectual base be prepared in Balochistan, ready to meet the challenges of today’s world,” the Prime Minister said in his address to students of University of Turbat.

The Prime Minister arrived in Turbat on a day-long visit to announce projects for the socio-economic development of the province.

Imran Khan said the government was determined to ensure uplift of the people of Balochistan and provide them facilities in all areas particularly education and health, at par with other parts of the country.

“You are the future leaders of Pakistan and the intellect which will lead the country’s journey towards prosperity,” he told the university students, belonging to different areas of Balochistan.

The prime minister mentioned that Punjab had increased the number of scholarships for the students of Balochistan from 135 to 360 in higher education.

Imran Khan said uniform development of all units of the federation was important for an overall progress of the country.

“The prosperity of Balochistan is linked with the prosperity of Pakistan,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the revolution in Information Technology offered immense potential for avenues to be explored in virtual education.

He advised the youth in Balochistan’s far-flung areas to tap the opportunities by gaining knowledge through distant learning modes.

He said with dedication and persistent struggle, any challenge could be overcome in way to success.

“A dream comes to realization when a person refuses to give up and continues to achieve his goals,” he told the students, urging them to never quit in difficult situations and always rise from the ashes.

About his vision to emulate Pakistan as the State of Medina, the Prime Minister said quest for knowledge was an important feature of the world’s first socio-economic state.

He said education helped the people to distinguish between right or wrong and mentioned a saying of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) who told people ‘to seek knowledge from the cradle to grave’.

He said Muslim scientists ruled the world for 100 years until the decline started when education was given a least priority.

The Prime Minister called upon the youth of Balochistan and the entire country to make their mark in the field of education and bring laurels to the country.