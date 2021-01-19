ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that the government did not create any hurdles in the way of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s protest march on Tuesday (today).

In a tweet, the minister said that the flow of traffic on Islamabad’s highways was a testament to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s democratic approach.

He said that the nation has not forgotten when the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government subjected Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) workers to torture for peaceful protest.

Shibli Faraz said that the nation could never forget the Model Town tragedy during PML- N rule.