ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has to straighten its ranks as the future of this country depends on the success of PTI and Imran Khan.

In his tweets, the federal minister said, “Imran Khan is the hope of democracy in Pakistan and there is no leader of political stature compared to him”.

پاکستان میں جمہوریت کی امید عمران خان ہیں، ان کے مقابلے میں کوئ سیاسی قد کاٹھ کا لیڈر نہیں ہے، بلاول اور مریم کو پاکستان کا لیڈر تسلیم کرنا جمہوریت کے منہ پر تھپڑ رسید کرنا ہو گا، PTI کو اپنی صفیں درست کرنا ہوں گی اس ملک کا مستقبل PTI اور@ImranKhanPTI کی کامیابی سے وابستہ ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 11, 2021

“Recognizing Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz as the leader of Pakistan will be a slap in the face of democracy”, he said.

Chaudhry Fawad said Nawaz Sharif has no ideology nor is the Nawaz League an ideological party.

نواز شریف کا کوئ نظریہ نہیں ہے نہ ہی نون لیگ کوئ نظریاتی جماعت ہے ایک طویل عرصہ اقتدار میں رہنے کی وجہ سے مفاداتی ٹولہ بن جاتا ہے ان حواریوں کو نظریاتی نہیں کہا جا سکتا، ڈسکہ میں نون لیگ نہیں جیتی PTI ہاری ہے اور اس کی وجوہات ہیں جن کی طرف میں پارٹی کے اندرتوجہ دلاتا ہی رہا ہوں https://t.co/CNVA3JxdE6 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 11, 2021

Nawaz League, after being in power for a long time, has become a group which only serves its own interests and it’s followers cannot be called ideologues.

Commenting on the Daska re-election, the federal minister said that “the Nawaz League has not won Daska re-election, but PTI has lost the election for various reasons towards which I have been drawing the attention of the party”.