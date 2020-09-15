Faraz urges compliance of COVID-19 guidelines in educational institutions to contain virus spread

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Tuesday urged the parents, teachers and managements of educational institutions to ensure the compliance of COVID-19 guidelines

for containing spread of deadly virus in their respective premises.

In a tweet message, he thanked the Almighty Allah on the restoration of suspended activities in country’s educational institutions.

اللہ تعالی کا شکر ہے کہ بچوں کےحصول علم کا منقطع ہوجانےوالاسلسلہ آج پھرسے بحال ہورہا ہے۔یہ عمران خان کی کامیاب حکمت عملی کا نتیجہ ہے۔انسانی جانوں کےتحفظ کے ساتھ ساتھ معاشی اور تعلیمی سرگرمیاں بحال۔اساتذہ،انتظامیہ سکولزمیں احتیاطی تدابیرپرعملدرآمدیقینی بنائیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) September 15, 2020

He lauded the successful strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which helped in restoring economic and educational activities besides ensuring protection of people’s lives.