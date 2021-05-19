ANKARA, May 19 (APP): The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Palestine and Turkey left here for New York on Wednesday to participate in the urgent meeting of the UN General Assembly to discuss the “grave deterioration” of the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Turkish FM counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and Palestine’s FM Dr Riyad Al Maliki departed via the special flight of the government Turkey to jointly raise voice on the plight of Palestinians.

The UNGA session is in response to a request from the chairmen of the OIC Group at the UN and the Arab Group in a joint letter to the 193-member Assembly President Volkan Bozkir of Turkey.

The letter was signed by Niger’s Ambassador Abdou Abarry, who is chairman of the OIC Group, and Algeria’s Ambassador Sofiane Mimouni, who heads the Arab Group.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will lead Pakistan’s delegation to the General Assembly session on “The situation in the Middle East” and the “Question of Palestine”.

The foreign minister is on diplomatic mission to support Palestine, under special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On our way to #NewYork together w/my brothers FM Riad Malki of #Palestine and FM @SMQureshiPTI of #Pakistan! In the #UN General Assembly, together we will stand up against Israel's atrocities and defend our Palestinian brothers and sisters.🇹🇷🇵🇸🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/iibCEaOkZa — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) May 19, 2021

Before departure, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Palestinian counterpart in a meeting expressed commitment to make strong efforts to draw the world’s attention towards the atrocities committed by the Israeli forces against innocent Palestinians.

Qureshi said Pakistan would continue to stand with Palestinians in their demand for a separate homeland.

Dr Riyad Al Maliki lauded the efforts of Pakistan for highlighting the issue of Palestine at all international fora.