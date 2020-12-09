ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday urged the world community, the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play their part in a just and peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was addressing the International Parliamentary Kashmir Conference on the eve of Human Rights Day.

The Foreign Minister also appealed to the Muslim countries to use their political influence and economic clout to prevent India from committing atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Kashmiris were continuously being subjected to a brutal military siege and inhuman restrictions.

Deploring the state-sponsored terrorism and crimes against humanity by Indian occupation forces against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Qureshi urged world powers to pressurize India to adhere to its international human rights obligations.

Counting on Pakistan’s efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at international level, he said that through its successful foreign policy and narrative building efforts, Pakistan has successfully countered Indian narrative on terrorism and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister said that world was no longer buying Indian narrative on Kashmir blindly due to Pakistan’s efforts.

In this regard, he also urged the Pakistani expatriate community to play their role vibrantly to highlight Indian atrocities throughout the world.

He stressed on promoting parliamentary diplomacy to highlight the Kashmir dispute.

Reiterating Pakistan’s support, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan would never abandon the Kashmiri people and continue to support the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

It may be mentioned here that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was a milestone document that proclaimed the inalienable rights which everyone was entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political or other status.

The white color in the National Flag of Pakistan depicted the rightful place of minorities in the country.

Restoration of Hindu Temples and opening of Kartarpur corridor represented Pakistan’s approach towards protecting the rights of religious minorities.

Whereas, in India not only Muslims, Sikhs and Christians were kept deprived of basic rights but low caste Hindus were suffering from the atrocities of Brahman Hindus as well.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had bulldozed major liberal and pro minorities’ movements in recent past; like the sanctioning of Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and abrogation of articles 370 and 35 A in IIOJK.

Indian government has converted IIOJK into world’s biggest jail, and have deprived deprived the Kashmiris of basic rights; followed by illegal detentions and brutal murder of innocent youth.

The recent repatriation of Pakistani Hindus from India also showed that no relief was being provided to even the Hindus who had migrated with a belief that they would have a better life, but what they witnessed was that it was mere rhetoric based on Hindutva ideology generated by the RSS terrorists.