ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government was giving priority to the uplift of common man by providing them financial relief.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of his economic team here that discussed ways to reduce prices of essential items and steps to provide relief to general public.

Imran Khan said poor and underprivileged segments of the society were most affected by financial difficulties, particularly the direct taxation. He stressed on reducing the direct taxes to facilitate the common man.

He also directed his economic team to give proposals on reduction in taxes of imported food items. The meeting was attended by federal ministers Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusrau Bakhtiar, Advisers Abdul Razzak Dawood and Dr Ishrat Hussain; Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir, and PM’s Special Assistants Dr Waqar Masood, Nadeem Babar, Tabish Gauhar and senior officials.

The meeting discussed ways to provide targeted subsidy to deserving families under Ehsaas socio-welfare programme.