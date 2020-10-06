COAS visits Skardu, Gilgit; inaugurates 'Software Technology Parks'

RAWALPINDI, Oct 06 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday inaugurated state-of-the-art Software Technology Park at Skardu which would help promote research and innovation in the field of information technology (IT) and defence communication.

He visited Skardu and Gilgit where on arrival at Skardu, he was briefed on the latest situation and operational preparedness of FCNA troops deployed along the line of control (LoC), said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

Interacting with officers and men, the COAS appreciated their high morale, operational readiness under challenging environment and harsh weather conditions.

He emphasised to ensure highest levels of readiness for effectively responding to emerging threats.

Later, the COAS visited Gilgit and inaugurated the latest Software Technology Park, an initiative of Special Communication Organisation (SCO).

“The facility will help create environment for research and innovation in the fields of IT and defence communication by honing and harnessing the skills of our brilliant youth. It will serve as a trigger for development of cyber industry in the area,” he added.

Acknowledging efforts of SCO, the COAS said establishment of IT clusters in remote areas would have a great effect by encouraging innovation and digitisation.

Earlier, on arrival at Skardu, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.