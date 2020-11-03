RAWALPINDI, Nov 03 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited Frontier Works Organization (FWO) headquarters and appreciated its capacity building efforts for mega projects.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on development projects undertaken by FWO, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress and directed to ensure timely completion of projects of national importance.

The COAS appreciated the public-private partnership initiatives and said that private sector must be supported in greater national interest.

Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Engineer-in-Chief Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz and Director General Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar.