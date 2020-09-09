COAS lauds formations’ operational readiness, efforts in aid of civil admin during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, Sep 09 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday lauded formations’ operational readiness and sustained efforts during Internal Security (IS) employment in

aid of civil power, particularly the efforts during Muharram and flood relief duties.

He stressed upon the need to enhance combat readiness levels in the wake of evolving strategic and regional milieu during the 235th Corps Commanders’ Conference, presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held at GHQ, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar in a press release.

5th Generation Warfare and Hybrid application by anti Pakistan elements against country’s vital interests must be safeguarded in synchronization with Government policies, the

COAS reiterated.

The COAS appreciated high state of morale in the army and directed commanders to ensure welfare of troops during prolonged and extensive operational and IS deployments.

The Forum was briefed on evolving regional environment and operational developments, especially situation along LOC, Pakistan’s positive role and contributions in Afghanistan Peace Process, situation along Western Border including fencing progress and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, and COVID-19.

Locust control measures and support to national polio campaign also came under discussion.

The Forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments and indicators in all domains and improved security situation across the country. Increased Cease-Fire Violations (CFVs) along LOC targeting civil population by Indian military and blatant

Human Rights Violations (HRVs) in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

(IIOJ&K) were noted as major cause of concern for regional peace and stability.

The Forum extensively deliberated upon prevalent situation inside IIOJ&K and evolving situation in Afghanistan with impact on Pakistan’s security dynamics.