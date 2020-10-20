ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): The federal cabinet Tuesday expressed serious concern over increase of coronavirus cases in the country and asked the people to take necessary precautions against the expected second wave.

The meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed about the rise in number of new cases in the current month as compared to the figures of July and August. It was pointed that the rate of positivity has risen to 2 percent, while the number of deaths has also gone up in two digits.

The cabinet cautioned that the nation should adopt precautionary measures to avoid second wave of pandemic, including use of face mask and other safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).



The Cabinet noted with satisfaction the government’s effective strategy to cope with the situation, that gained worldwide acknowledgment.

On behalf of the office-holders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haq presented a donation cheque worth Rs 1,033,933 to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his COVID Relief Fund.

On wheat situation, the Cabinet expressed commitment to ensure availability of ample wheat across the country besides controlling its prices.

The cabinet was briefed over the import of wheat reserves in the country and the commodity procured by the public sector.

It was informed that the Punjab government was releasing 17,000 to 20,000 tonnes of wheat per day, to be increased to 25,000 tonnes. The Sindh government is releasing 85,000 tonnes of wheat from October 21 to 31.

The meeting was apprised that Punjab government had assured availability of wheat at Utility Stores. Similarly, the Sindh government has assured supply to flour mills as per their demand.

The Prime Minister directed detailed report on wheat and sugar in next cabinet meeting mentioning the prices and requirements of commodities.

The meeting was briefed over the reserves, import and prices of sugar and informed that the process of physical verification had been started in line with the Wajid Zia report.

The cabinet was told that an average of 0.2 to 0.25 million sugar produce was recorded and the decision was taken for import to meet requirements. In next few days, 0.2 million tonne sugar will reach the country.

The crushing season will start in next 20 days, and a fine of Rs 0.5 million will be levied in case of delay in crushing process. The Punjab government, in this regard, has already made an amendment in the law.

The cabinet gave approval to setting up of an ad-hoc management committee of Gun and Country Club.