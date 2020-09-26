Asim Bajwa commends PM’s speech in UNGA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Saturday hailed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at United Nations General Assembly saying it made every Pakistani proud and truly represented.

Reacting over PM’s virtual speech at UNGA, Bajwa said in his tweet that the PM’s clear stand on Kashmir and regional peace was worth appreciating.

PM Imran Khan’s substantive address to UNGA made every Pakistani proud&truly represented.His clear stand on Kashmir, Palestine,regional peace, pledge to lift our masses out of poverty,stern warning to India on any misadventure and much more-worth appreciating #PMImranKhanAtUNGA pic.twitter.com/mzHWZ6FfPD — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 26, 2020

“His pledge to lift our masses out of poverty, stern warning to India on any misadventure and much more (was) worth appreciating,” he added.