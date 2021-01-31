ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Sunday urged the world community to break its silence and help Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as it was brewing with anger and it may erupt anytime due to uninterrupted and prolonged atrocities being committed on the Kashmiris by fascist Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to APP here in an exclusive interview with regard to the Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on February 5, Shehryar Afridi categorically pointed out that the perpetual Indian state oppression had played havoc with the lives of Kashmiris in IIOJK.

“If the world doesn’t intervene now, Kashmir will explode and lives of over eight million Kashmiris will be at the mercy of brutal occupational Indian forces who have inflicted numerous massacres, mass rapes and destroyed properties of the Kashmiris.

“For all these crimes against the Kashmiris, the Indian regime should be tried for criminally misleading World opinion as EU Disinfo Lab had fully exposed a network of fake media and NGOs created by India to mislead the world opinion,” said Shehryar Afridi.

He said that India can no more keep its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir intact and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should materialize its commitment to hold an impartial and free plebiscite to decide about their fate independently.

He said Pakistan would keep exposing the Indian expansionist agenda and can no more mislead the world about its expansionist designs in IIOJK.

He said he had invited United Nations Secretary General to pay visit to Pakistan and in response he assured to abide by the UN resolutions on resolving long standing Kashmir dispute adding he said the Kashmir Committee has also been reaching out to all stakeholders of Kashmir to develop its policy on Kashmir dispute.

He said all political parties had representation in Kashmir Committee and the Committee was working to help raise the Kashmir issue with a single voice.

Calling for raising Kashmir issue on all forums with a single voice, Shehryar Afridi asked the politicians to forge unity on issue of Kashmir rising above petty political differences.

He said that tribal Pashtoons had joined hands with the Kashmiri freedom fighters to help liberate Jammu and Kashmir in 1948 and even today, the people of Pakistan stand by Kashmiris through thick and thin.

“Today, even the Indian minorities are saying that M.A.Jinnah had taken a right decision by creating an independent state for the Muslims of India. Modi regime has been fully exposed due to its expansionist agenda,” he recalled.

Afridi said that Pakistan will never make any compromise on its two major security issues i.e nuclear program and Kashmir policy.

He advised youth of the country to turn themselves as bloggers, vloggers and social media activists and help counter fake propaganda by fake Indian social media sites adding Pakistan was working globally to expose the Indian expansionist agenda by using modern tools of information technology.

He said that Pakistan was supporting Kashmiris as a humanitarian cause and we will never compromise on this sacred cause.

He said that Kashmir issue was also debated at the European Union (EU) forum due to efforts by the Kashmiri diaspora and the sacrifices made by the Kashmiris.

He urged media to raise Kashmir issue and highlight the sacrifices made by the people of Jammu and Kashmir through media coverage as it could better raise the awareness on Kashmir dispute.

He urged the international community and other regional countries to take prompt action in this regard.

Shehryar Afridi lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan and Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari for raising their voices for illegally detained Dukhtran-e-Millat leader Asiya Andrabi in Tehar jail and asked United Nations for her immediate release.

He said that the Kashmiris had led their narrative to counter fake Indian mantra on Kashmir quoting that there have been volumes of reports by internal organisations within India depicting how it had used money and resources to mislead the world on Kashmir.

He said that India had also exposed with regard to the issue of mass graves as around 9,000 of mass graves had been found in IIOJK which were all of indigenous Kashmiris who had been killed by the Indian fascist regime following its occupation policy of Kashmir.

He said Amnesty International(AI) had issued a report about mass blinding of Kashmiris with pallet guns used by Indian occupational forces adding that mass rapes were also being done by Indian occupational forces as a tool of genocide in IIOJK.

“We need to emphasize in our present and future strategies to raise the Kashmir dispute at all the international forums. The world needs to hold India’s Hindutva regime accountable for genocide of Kashmiris,” he said.

Afridi said that Kashmir Committee was working to evolve strategy to counter Indian bids to silence and sensor pro-Kashmiri voices on digital arena and the political parties should join forces to develop a holistic strategy to expose the Kashmiri genocide agenda of Modi regime in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We need to ensure that all irritants are removed so as access to information on Kashmir must be accessible to every youth of Pakistan and Kashmir on ditigal space,” he said.

Moreover, Shehryar Afridi said the academia role needs to be showcased for effective narrative building on Kashmir through better research and protection of archives.

Shehryar Afridi said that we need to raise and expose the violations of human rights including children and women rights being committed by occupational forces in IIOJK.

Afridi said that since India under its genocide plan was trying to damage and destroy Kashmiri culture and heritage, we were working on securing, safeguarding and projecting the culture and heritage of Kashmir.

“Media is prime source of authentic and verified information. But what if media become partner in a crime?” Shehryar Afridi said, referring to the censorship in Indian media about the recent Whatsapp leak scandal of Indian TV anchor-person Arnab Goswami.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi said that while the social media was abundant with ‘Arnab Chat Gate’, Indian media didn’t even publish a single story on Arnab Chat Gate.

Chairman Kashmir Committee said the whatsapp leaks of an Indian journalist Arnab Goswami again proved that the Pulwama Attack was an ‘inside job’ orchestrated by Indian intelligence to blame Pakistan and Kashmiri freedom fighters.

He said it was the second time when filthy face of Indian intelligence to blame Pakistan was exposed after EU Disinfo Lab report that resurrected dead media, dead think-tanks and NGOs working to target Pakistani and Kashmiris’ interests, he said.

“This is how Indian establishment has muzzled free media in India. This is how India is misleading and managing opinions. This is how Kashmir Freedom Movement confused with Terrorism, ” the Kashmir Committee concluded.