93.2% Pakistanis consider Imran Khan a better PM in last 15 years: Survey

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): A vast majority of Pakistanis (93.2%) consider Prime Minister Imran Khan a better prime minister than his predecessors in the last 15 years, according to an online survey conducted by a Dubai-based Khaleej Magazine on Twitter.

The survey asked who was/is the better Prime Minister of Pakistan in the last 15 years? and the choices were Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif/Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Yusuf Raza Gilani/Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shaukat Aziz.

“Out of 16,041 voters, 93.2% says Imran Khan is a better PM as compared to the previous PMs,” according to results of the survey posted by Khaleej Magazine on its twitter account.

The final results of the online survey showed Nawaz Sharif/Shahid Khaqan Abbasi securing 4.7% votes followed by Shaukat Aziz 1.3% and Yusuf Raza Gilani/Raja Pervez Ashraf 0.8%.