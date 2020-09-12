584 new coronavirus cases reported; 3 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 6,046 as 584 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Three corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 90 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 28,724 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 11,042 in Sindh, 10,211 in Punjab, 3,210 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,622 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 895 in Balochistan, 397 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 347 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 288,536 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 300,955 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,389, Balochistan 13,401, GB 3,164, ICT 15,862, KP 36,862, Punjab 97,602 and Sindh 131,675.

About 6,373 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,440 in Sindh, one of them on Friday, 2,215 in Punjab, one of them on Friday,1,256 in KP, 178 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 74 in GB and one of them died in hospital on Friday, and 65 in AJK.

A total of 2,908,379 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,012 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.