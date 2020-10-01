543 new Coronavirus cases reported; five deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (APP): The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded 8,825 as 543 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Five corona patients, including four who were under treatment in hospitals and one out of hospital died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 98 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 34,239 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 10,940 in Sindh, 12,184 in Punjab, 4,053 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,678 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,254 in Balochistan, 506 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 624 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 297,497 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 312,806 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,731, Balochistan 15,281, GB 3,787, ICT 16,611, KP 37,811, Punjab 99,479 and Sindh 137,106.

About 6,484 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,499 in Sindh among one of them in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday, 2,235 in Punjab one died in hospital on Wednesday, 1,260 in KP one died in hospital on Wednesday, 182 in ICT, 146 in Balochistan one of them in hospital on Tuesday, 88 in GB and 74 in AJK two of them in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 3,548,476 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 708 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.