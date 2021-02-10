By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 10 (APP):Pakistan Cricket teams batting coach Younis Khan has vowed to continue winning momentum in the T20I series against South Africa, which is commencing from tomorrow (Thursday) here at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Speaking virtual to the reporters on Wednesday, Younis said: “The Test series victory against Proteas will not only boosted the team’s morale but also built the players’ confidence to do well against the visitors in the T20I series as well. We will try to continue the winning momentum and also strive to improve our rankings as the T20 World Cup is approaching fast.”

The former cricketer said that there is a dire need to put a new life in the top order. “The performance of the top order has great ‘significance’, as if top order performs well, it not only lessens the burden on the middle order but also reduces the pressure on the bowlers.

Prior to South Africa and Zimbabwe tour, we will fully work on our top order batsmen and try to improve their game and skills, so that they may deliver against the given opponents.

“We will also work on the techniques of the openers, which include Shan Masood, Abid Ali and Imran Butt. When an opener succeeds in prolonging his innings, it helps in posting big totals on the board, so it is vital to give our openers confidence so that they may play freely without being getting under pressure, and add significant runs in the team’s total and also improve their individual performances,” he added.

When asked about the future of Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali, the batting coach said: “There is a lot of cricket left in Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali. We will try to help in regaining their lost form so that they may play key role in national team’s crucial victories. Both need to work hard on their game and focus on removing their flaws, as both are backbone of Pakistan Test cricket and still they have to serve a long to the country.”

Replying to a query regarding recent performances of Faheem Ashraf against South Africa, Younis said: “I won’t take credit of Faheem Ashraf’s successful knocks. I just told him about the best performances of top Pakistan all-rounders of the past including Abdul Razzaq, Azhar Mahmood, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Moeen Khan and Rashid Latif, and he just responded well to my advice and emerged as top all-rounder during the Test series.”

When asked whether he would miss veteran all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez during the South Africa T20I series, the former captain said: “Not only me, everyone will miss Muhammad Hafeez. He played really well against England.

With his presence, Hafeez could make the difference, but it’s all about following rules and regulations and nothing more can be said about it.

Hafeez is very good player and at the peak of his game, if he bids farewell to cricket, he it would be good to see him as a coach.”