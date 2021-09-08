Women’s cricket season begins on Thursday with four-team Pakistan Cup



By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Sep 08 (APP):Four teams will compete for Rs 1 million prize money (winners) from tomorrow, Thursday when

The Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament will explode into action.



The 14-match tournament will be staged at the iconic National Stadium and Oval Academy Ground.



This tournament marks the beginning of an action-packed women’s season 2021-22 and it sees

Strikers mark their debut. The fourth team has been added in the two domestic tournaments – Pakistan

Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament and National Women’s T20 – as the player pool continues

to grow gradually.



Strikers, the new-entrants, are captained by Pakistan all-rounder Kainat Imtiaz. Blasters are led by

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz, Challengers by Pakistan captain Javeria Khan and

Dynamites by Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali Siddiqui.



In line with its policy of incentivising top-performers, every player of the match will get PKR 20,000,

while the runner-up team will get PKR500,000. The player of the tournament will earn PKR 50,000.

To further promote the women’s game and attract girls towards the sport, the PCB will live-stream

seven matches on its official YouTube channel.



The final will be a day-night affair and will be staged at the National Stadium on 21 September.

Meanwhile, the four captains have vowed to give their best in their tournament with an eye on

the trophy.



Sidra Nawaz, Blasters said on Wednesday: “We have a very good team and we are really looking

forward to the tournament. The aim would be to of course to win the title and make Blasters champions.

The addition of the fourth team means we will get to play more matches which augurs well for our

preparations for the upcoming international season especially the World Cup qualifiers.”



Javeria Khan, Challengers said : “The goal would be to get well in the short time we have had to build-up

for the event, once the tournament starts we would aim to remain in a good positive mind. I think we have

a balanced outfit that can do well and lift the trophy. My personal aim would be to make big runs and

regain my batting form.”



Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Dynamites said : “Each team will play seven matches in the tournament which

will provide the players an excellent opportunity of making an impression. The aim would be to attain

good rhythm and momentum at the start of the tournament and carry it to the final.”



Kainat Imtiaz, Strikers said : “This is the first time that the fourth team, Strikers is entering the tournament.

The induction of the fourth team is a great incentive and motivation for upcoming players as they will get

the opportunity of expressing their talent.

As Strikers captain my aim would be to deliver to the best of

my abilities and lead my team to the tournament final.”

Squads for the Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament

Blasters: Sidra Nawaz (captain and wicketkeeper), Aisha Javed, Arijah Haseeb, Bibi Nahida, Fajar Naveed, Fatima Sana Khan, Gull Firoza, Momina Riasat, Nida Rashid, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik, Shawal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah

Support staff: Waqar Orakzai (Head Coach), Aqil Khan (Assistant Coach), Rabia Siddiq (Physiotherapist) and Fizza Abid (Manager).

Challengers: Javeria Khan (captain), Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Fareeha Mehmood, Gull Rukh,

Iram Javed, Khadija Chishty, Najiha Alvi (wicketkeeper), Nazish Rafique, Saba Nazir, Sidra Amin, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima and Waheeda Akhtar.

Support staff: Waseem Yousafzai (Head Coach), Shakir Qayyum (Assistant Coach), Anjali (Physiotherapist)

and Rabail Khalid Hashmat (Manager).

Dynamites: Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (captain), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Zahra, Ghulam Fatima, Humna Bilal, Huraina Sajjad, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Nashra Sundhu, Neha Shermeen, Rida Aslam, Sadaf Shamas, Soha

Fatima (wicketkeeper) and Syeda Insharah Asad

Support staff: Muhammad Kamran Hussain (Head Coach), Muhammad Ali Niazi (Assistant Coach), Yumna

Khan (Physiotherapist) and Asiya Khan (Manager).

Strikers: Kainat Imtiaz (captain), Aima Saleem Satti, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Bisma Amjad, Fatima Khan, Gul Uswa, Hafsa Khalid, Jaweria Rauf, Natalia Parvaiz, Umme Hani, Syeda Asma Amin (wicketkeeper), Tuba Hassan and Yusra Amir (wicketkeeper).

Support staff: Arshad Khan (Head Coach), Shahid Mehmood (Assistant Coach), Sabrina (Physiotherapist)

and Shagufta Bano Qasim (Manager).

Tournament schedule (matches to start at 10am, final to start at 2pm):

9 September – Dynamites vs Blasters, National Stadium

Challengers’ vs Strikers, Oval Academy Ground.

11 September –Dynamites vs Challengers, National Stadium

Blasters vs Strikers, Oval Academy Ground.

13 September –Dynamites vs Strikers, National Stadium

Blasters vs Challengers, Oval Academy Ground.

15 September – Challengers vs Strikers, National Stadium

Dynamites vs Blasters, Oval Academy Ground.

17 September –Blasters vs Strikers, National Stadium

Dynamites vs Challengers, Oval Academy Ground

19 September –Blasters vs Challengers, National Stadium

Dynamites vs Strikers, Oval Academy Ground

21 September –Third position play-off, Oval Academy Ground

Final (day and night) National Stadium.