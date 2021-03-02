Wheelchair Handball Champion Trophy starts at UAF

FAISALABAD, Mar 02 (APP):First National Three-Day Wheelchair Handball Champion Trophy on Tuesday began at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

The event was organized by the Directorate of Sports UAF in which teams from all provinces of the country are taking part.

Addressing the inaugural session of the championship, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that special people can play a very active role in any society. He added that the Department of Sports UAF has set a new milestone by hosting this match for the special people.

He stressed upon the need to create opportunities in all fields for special persons to showcase their talents. He said that special people who take part in sports can make a beautiful journey of rehabilitation with their will power.

He lauded the spirit of the special players participating in the tournament and said that in the current age of social media, these special players serve as an example for healthy youngsters who confined them to computer, laptop and mobile phone lights.

He hoped that such activities would inspire youth to participate in physical activities.

Dr. Asif Tanveer said that the university is providing various facilities for special students including construction of ramps for access to the upper floors and wheelchairs for them to take them from classrooms to other places.

Chairman Sports Board Dr. Farooq Ahmed, Chief Hall Warden Dr. Muhammad Yaseen, Principal Officer Estate Dr. Javed Akhtar, Assistant Director Sports Ashiq Rasool, Farooq Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.