KARACHI, Dec 17 (APP):Touring West Indies team’s 20 members out of 21 left for Dubai early in the morning on Friday.

According to a PCB spokesman, the Windies Team Coach Phil Simmons will fly to Dubai tonight.

The visiting Windies played a total of three T20I matches against Pakistan and remained empty hand with no win.

It was also scheduled to play three ODIs but the same have been postponed and rescheduled for June 2022.