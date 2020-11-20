Watching Babar bat is a treat for the eyes: Ashwin

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP): Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam looked like a million dollar player saying to watch the prolific batsman bat was a treat for the eyes.

Ashwin heaped praise on Babar Azam in a conversation with former Pakistani Skipper Inzamamul Haq on his YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

While seeking Inzamam’s opinion on Babar, Ashwin revealed that he enjoys watching the Pakistani skipper bat.

“Babar Azam looks like a million dollar player. He has scored a hundred in Australia. It is so good to see him bat so well. He is a treat for the eyes. What do you think about Babar Azam?” Ashwin asked.

Inzamam was equally appreciative of Babar but believes that the Lahore-born cricketer was yet to perform to his full potential.

“He is simply a great player. The kind of talent he has, he needs to perform even better.

He has only played international cricket for five years. A batsman reaches his peak after playing international cricket for seven or eight years, so Babar is yet to reach his peak and he will do even better in coming years,” Inzamam said.

Babar Azam features in the top five of International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings for batsmen in all formats with second, third and fifth position in Twenty20s, ODIs and Tests, respectively.