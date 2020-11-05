Waqas, Huraira star on day one of National U19 Three-Day Tournament

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 05 (APP): Central Punjab’s batsmen Mohammad Waqas and Mohammad Huraira stole the limelight on day one of the National U19 Three-Day tournament on Thursday.

(Central Punjab v Southern Punjab, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore) After being put into bat, Central Punjab managed to score 315 for six in 80 overs when stumps were drawn. Waqas coming to bat at number five top-scored with an unbeaten 124 off 182 balls. His innings included 21 fours.

Huraira who came as an opening batsman fell two runs short of a century. His 127- ball innings included 16 fours.

The duo stitched a 65-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

For Southern Punjab, Awais Abbas and Mohammad Shehzad took two wickets apiece.

(Balochistan v Sindh, LCCA Ground, Lahore)

Mohammad Ibrahim’s decision to bat first backfired as Balochistan were bowled out for 161 in 57.3 overs.

The skipper remained top-scorer for his side with 50 from 63 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes. Haseebullah was other notable scorer with an 80-ball 37, laced with four fours.

For Sindh, Aaliyan Mehmood who was named best player in the recently concluded one-day tournament final, took four wickets for 71 runs in 20 overs. Asim Ali and Adeel Meo chipped in with three wickets each.

In reply, Sindh were 160 for four in 36 overs when stumps were drawn. Ghazi Ghouri (54 off 70, eight fours) and Adeel Meo (19 off 46 balls, four fours) will resume their batting tomorrow , Friday.

For Balochistan, Kabir Raj took two wickets for 31 runs.

(Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Northern, Country Club, Muridke)

The opening day had a delayed start due to wet outfield.

Batting first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 113 in the 34th over. Only four batsmen managed to enter into double figures.

Nasir Faraz coming to bat at number six top-scored with a 64-ball 58. His 84 minutes stay at the crease included nine fours.

For Northern, Adil Naz and Mubasir Khan took three wickets apiece, while Zaman Khan grabbed two wickets for 40 runs.

At stumps, Northern were 111 for four in 32 overs.

Mubasir Khan and Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa knitted an unbeaten 76-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Mubashir scored 58 from 64 balls, hitting nine fours and a six, while Raza-ul-Mustafa scored 29 from 41 balls.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zeeshan Ahmed picked two wickets for 62 runs in 13 overs.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab U19 v Southern Punjab U19, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore:

Central Punjab 315-6, 80 overs (Mohammad Waqas 124 not out, Mohammad Huraira 98; Awais Abbas 2-51, Mohammad Shehzad 2-81)

Balochistan U19 v Sindh U19, LCCA Ground, Lahore:

Balochistan 161 all out, 57.3 overs (Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 50, Haseebullah 37; Aaliyan Mehmood 4-71, Asim Ali 3-24, Adeel Meo 3-27)

Sindh 160-4, 36 overs (Ghazi Ghouri 54 not out, Rizwan Mehmood 31; Kabir Raj 2-31)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 v Northern U19, Country Club, Muridke:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 113 all out, 33.4 overs (Nasir Faraz 58; Mubasir Khan 3-18, Adil Naz 3-19, Zaman Khan 2-40)

Northern 111-4, 32 overs (Mubasir Khan 58 not out, Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa 29 not out; Zeeshan Ahmed 2-62).