Umar Akmal’s three years suspension reduced to 18 months

LAHORE, Jul 29 (APP):Pakistan cricket Boards independent adjudicator, Justice retd Faqir Muhammad Khokhar has reduced Umar Akmal’s three-year suspension to eighteen months, deciding the appeal of the test cricketer here on Wednesday.

The three years ban was imposed on him by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Disciplinary Panel for not reporting approaches by corrupt elements. According to that verdict the PCB had imposed a three-year-ban on Akmal after he had violated the Article 2.4.4 of the PCB’s code of conduct on two occasions.

Umar Akmal in an interview had said that he was offered $200,000 by fixers to leave two deliveries in one of the matches. He also said that he was offered money to skip matches against India. The batsman also said that he was approached during ICC World Cup, including the 2015 edition played in Australia and New Zealand.

According to ICC anti-corruption code 2.4.4 and 2.4.5, players are bound to report all the corrupt approaches made to them during any event and failure of doing so carry a minimum punishment of five years. The hearing of the case was held at the National Cricket Academy and Justice retd Faqir Muhammad Khokhar announced the decision which was earlier reserved.

“I am happy with the outcome of the appeal and I will appeal after consulting my lawyers,” said Umar Akmal after his appearance in front of the independent adjudicator. The 30-year-old player said he was thankful that his suspension was reduced and he wants to get the remaining suspension further reduced by filing a appeal.