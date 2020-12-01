U Micro Finance LPC Super Polo League 2020

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 01 (APP): Guard Rice Kings, Sheikhoo Warriors and AR|PR-Sakuf United registered victories in the U Micro Finance LPC Super League 2020 matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

The first match of the day saw Guard Rice Kings overpowering National Cotton Crusaders by 8-4 1/2.

Taimur Ali Malik emerged as hero of the day from the winning team, with his classic contribution of three goals while other teammates also played key role in the team’s triumph as Arib Ali Malik and Ch Hassan Mansoor banged in a brace and Ahmed Bilal Riaz struck one. From the losing side, which had two and a half goal handicap advantage, Junaid Safdar converted two goals.

In the second match of the day, Sheikhoo Warriors thrashed Athar’s Marketing Champions by 9-1/2. Raja Jalal’s heroics played key role in Sheikhoo Warriors win as he fired in fabulous five goals while Farasat Ali Chatha and Raja Arslan Najeeb thrashed two goals each. The losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, couldn’t score a single goal.

AR|PR-Sakuf United played well against Nagina Group and defeated them by a close margin of 9-7. Dr Kamran Zaidi played superb polo from the winning side and contributed with a quartet while Rehan Babar also made his presence felt by hammering a hat-trick of goals while Muhammad Usman Malik and Muhammad Amanat scored one goal each.

From the losing side, which matched fire-with-fire till the end but couldn’t win the encounter, Shahzad Aziz converted a quartet while Muhammad Kashif and Ali Elahi struck two and one goal respectively.