By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 28 (APP): Pricemeter.pk qualified for the main final of the Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo Cup 2021 after outsmarting ASC polo team by 11-5 in the crucial match played here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Thursday.

Phenomenal Marcos Panelo stole the show by smashing in superb seven goals while the remaining contribution came from Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Farooq Amin Sufi, who converted a brace each.

Form the losing side, the major contribution came from Muhammad Raza, who thrashed three tremendous goals while Lt Col Omer Minhas and Lt Col Mashood converted one goal apiece but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side.

Both the sides started the first chukker on a high note, banging in a brace each and made it 2-all. ASC played better polo in the second chukker as they converted two goals against one by Pricemeter.pk to gain 4-3 lead. After that Pricemeter.pk made a strong comeback and slammed in superb six goals to earn a healthy 9-4 lead.

In the fourth and last chukker, Pricemeter.pk added two more goals in their tally against one by ASC to win the encounter 11-5.

Saqib Khan Khakwani and Ahmed Bilal Riaz were the field umpires.

Tomorrow (Friday), two matches will be contested as Barry’s will take on FG Polo/Diamond Paints in the first match of the day at 2:30 p.m. and the winning side will qualify for the main final while the second match of the day will be played between Pricemeter.pk Black and Zacky Farms at 3:30 p.m.