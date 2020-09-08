Swat squash named for Inter-Regional Boys Swimming Championship

PESHAWAR, Sep 08 (APP):Inter-Regional Boys Swimming Championship in connection with the Under-21 Games organized by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to start from today (Wednesday) wherein players from across the province are taking part.

It is for the first time that the Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan, who recently took charge as RSO Swat decided to hold two-week camps here at Adil Shah Swimming Pool, Qayyum Sports Complex. He said the players of Malakand Region have been provided all facilities during their two-week camp.

He said more than 40 players turned up for the trials and were kept in the training camp and out of that 40, 15 players were short-listed for the final squad. All the best facilities were provided to the players in the two-week camps. International coach Mubeen Khan, Asad Khan did the coaching duties.

The best players for the Inter-Regional competitions were selected through trials on merits, Kashif Farhan said.

Hopefully, our players would excel in the Inter-Regional competitions, he said. On the other hand, a training camp for swimmers was held in Mardan for Inter-Regional competitions. Hamid Asad and Ansar Ahmad were nominated as coaches.

The selected probables including Tariq Shah, Aqil Ali Shah, Muhammad Hussain, Shakir Hussain, Abu Bakar Saddique, Idrees Khan, Ihtisham Khan, and Zahir Shah. Sabir Khan would act as manager and coach Yousaf Afridi.