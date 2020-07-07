Pakistan to feature in series of int’l netball events next year

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) said on Tuesday that it was planning to send strong outfits in various international events during the next year.

“We are planning to send our athletes in a series of international events in 2021, including Asian Indoor Games, Asian Women Netball Championship, Asian Coaching and Umpiring Camp, and Netball World Cup” Mudassar Arain, president of PNF told APP on Tuesday.

The Asian Indoor Games are scheduled to be held in June 2021, in Thailand. And according to Arain both men and women outfits will participate in the topflight event.

The Asian Women Netball Championship, which was earlier scheduled to be held in June, 2020 in Korea has been postponed to October, 2021. The event, which will also serve as qualifier for the World Cup will offer a perfect chance to Pakistan women to make it to the mega event by finishing among the top three sides.

Pakistan men team has already earned a spot in the Netball World Cup after claiming silver medal in the Asian Netball Championship in 2018. The World Cup will take place in Australia in October-November, next year.

The PNF president said before all other events some senior male and female athletes would be sent to Sri Lanka in February to attend an umpires and coaches course. “We’ll be sending our senior players in the course with an aim to prepare them for coaching and umpiring after their retirement,” he added.

Arain said the federation was in talks with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to start a training camp at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad in August to prepare the athletes for their future assignments.

“Our coaches are already monitoring workouts of athletes via video link, but we believe there is no alternative of a training camp.

“We’ve told the PSB that we can start training camps in August while adhering to necessary safety measures,” he added.

President PNF also thanked Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza for playing a key role in the release of federation’s annual grant by the government.

“The minister has been very kind for the uplift of netball in the country. Previously, South Asian Games’ medal-winners were given away cash prizes due to the personal interest of the minister.

We are grateful for all that as this will help a lot them during these trying times,” he added.