Sports minister condoles death of Waqar Younis father

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Sep 14 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed deep grief and sorrow at the death of Mohammad Younis, father of former Pakistan captain and current bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, in his condolence message here on Monday, conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.