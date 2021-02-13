By Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP):South Africa beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to record their first win on the tour and level the series 1-1 at the Gaddafi stadium here on Saturday.

Following is the Score-board between Pak and SA:

Pakistan innings:

Mohammad Rizwan c Phehlukwayo b Pretorius 51 (41)

Babar Azamlbw Pretorius 05 (4)

Haider Ali c Sipamla b Phehlukwayo 10 (11)

Hussain Talatc Bilijon b Tabraiz Shamsi 3 (7)

Iftikhar Ahmedc Miller b Pretorius 20 (21)

Khushdil Shah c Klaasen (wk) b Pretorius 15 (18)

Faheem Ashraf not out 30 (12)

Muhammad Nawaz b Pretorius 0 (2)

Usman Qadirnot out 4 (4)

Extras: 6 (lb 3, w 3)

Total: 144 (for Seven wkts; 20 overs)

Did not bat: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf,

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Babar Azam), 2-36 (Haider Ali), 3-48(Hussain Talat), 4-93 (Iftikhar Ahmed), 5-97 (Mohammad Rizwan) 6-126 (Khushdil Shah) 7-126 (Mohammad Nawaz)

Bowling: JJ Smuts 4-0-20-0, Dwaine Pretorius 4-0-17-5, Glenton Stuurman 2-0-28-0, Lutho Sipamla 3-0-29-0, Andile Phehlukwayo 3-0-31-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-16-1

South Africa innings:

Janneman Malanb Shaheen Shah Afridi 4 (2)

Reeza Hendricksc Iftikhar Ahmed b Usman Qadir 42 (30)

JJ Smuts c Babar Azam b Shaheen Shah Afridi 7 (8)

Pite van Biljonc&b Muhammad Nawaz 42 (32)

David Millernot out 25 (19)

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)not out 17 (9)

Extras: 8 (lb2, w 6)

Total: 145 (for four wickets; 16.2 overs)

Did not Bat: Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi

Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Janneman Malan) 2-21 (JJ Smut) 3-98 (Reeze Hendricks) 4-105 (Pite van Biljon)

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-0-18-2, Haris Rauf 2-0-26-0, Muhammad Nawaz 4-0-27-1, Faheem Ashraf 4-0-17-0, Usman Qadir 4-0-43-1, Iftikhar Ahmed 1.2-0-14-0

Result: SA won by 6 wickets

Toss: South Africa

T20I debut: Glenton Stuurman (SA)

Player of the Match: Dwaine Pretorius

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Shozab Raza (PAK)

Tv Umpire: Ahsan Raza (Pak)

Reserve Umpire: Rashid Riaz

Match referee: Muhammad Javed