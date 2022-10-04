Six matches take place on day two of ATF C’ships

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP): As many as six fixtures took place on Tuesday, the second day of the Mid Court Athletes Unraveled ATF Championships 14 under Leg-1 here at Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex.

In boys’ singles first match, Amir M. Khan Mazari edged passed M. Hassan Usmani 6-3,6-2, while in the second contest Abubakar Talha thrashed Ali Zain in a one-sided affair 6-0,6-0.

In the third match, Samer Zaman beat Hammad Kashif 6-0,6-1, while in the fourth match Ismail Aftab overcame Mozzam Babar Khan 6-0,6-0. In the fifth encounter of the day, Zohaib Afzal Malik overpowered Eesa Fahd 6-0, 6-1.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ doubles contest, the pair of Ali Zain and M. Hassan Usmani trounced Ismail Aftab and Hammad Kashif 6-0, 6-0.