Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink 2021: Main final on Sunday

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP):The main final of the Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink 2021 will be played between Habib Metro Lions and FC Polo Team on October 31 (Sunday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground.

Addressing the press conference here, Shaukat Khanum Associate Director Naila Khan, flanked by Shaukat Khanum Regional Manager Zeeshan Asharaf, JPF President Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, Gen Secretary Maj (retd) Mahboob Awan and others, said: “These annual competitions are conducted to create awareness among women about breast cancer. To make the event more interesting, the programmes for kids and elders were also be part of the concluding day. Besides polo matches, quadrum band, army band and tent-pegging programs will further amuse the polo enthusiasts. Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, will grace the finals as chief guest.”

She further said: “We hope that such events and awareness campaigns will help in creating awareness and encouraging women to fight well against breast cancer. Polo is a lifestyle event and through this event, we try to reach Pakistani women to teach them how to get rid of breast cancer. There is no need to get afraid of this disease rather they should fight it well and try to save them from it.”

Shaukat Khanum Regional Manager Zeeshan Asharaf especially thanked Jinnah Polo Fields management for providing a such a platform for this noble cause of spreading the message of breast cancer awareness.

“I hope the final day will be remarkable for the polo players as well as the spectators as hopefully, the polo lovers will not only enjoy the action-packed polo but also other interesting events.”

Later, two important matches were played at the JPF ground. In the first match of the day, FC Polo Team outsmarted Rijas Development/Master Paints by 10-4 to qualify for the main final. In the second match of the day, Diamond Paints team defeated 4 Corps by 7½-5. The main and subsidiary finals will be played on Sunday at the JPG ground.