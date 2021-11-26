Shahid Afridi to represent Punjab govt at Dubai Expo

LAHORE, Nov 26 (APP): Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab on Friday decided to appoint former star all-rounder Shahid Afridi as Ambassador of Punjab government in Dubai Expo, which is underway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



Veteran retired all-rounder Shahid Afridi has accepted Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab’s offer to represent Punjab government in Dubai Expo. Shahid Afridi will participate in the Dubai Expo on Nov 29 as Ambassador of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab.