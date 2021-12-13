Schedule for U13 and U16 cricket trials announced



By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP):Trials for the U13 and U16 Cricket Association teams will be held from 15 December, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced here on Monday.

To provide ease of access and tap the talent of young teenagers in the far-flung areas, the trials will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the 93 City Cricket Association coaches will shortlist 10 players from each City Cricket Association, following which they will travel to designated centres where 35 and 70 players for U13 and U16, respectively will be selected for wrist tests after their trials are held under the supervision of the junior selection committee.

The performers of School Cricket Championship will also be available for selection in the U13 and U16 teams.

Those players who are born on or after 1 September 2008 will be eligible to take part in the U13 trials, while players born or after 1 September 2005 will be eligible for U16 trials. The registrations of players will take place at the venues.

Players will be required to bring their both copy and original Bforms to the trials.

The trials will be conducted under strict Covid-19 protocols to ensure the health and safety of all those involved. The players are advised to bring their own food items, water and energy drinks, to keep themselves hydrated.

The players are required to wear white cricket clothing.

Covid-19 protocols for the trials:

•No exchange of playing equipment allowed except for the bats

•Players to maintain six-feet distance at all times

•Players’ temperatures will be monitored at the entrance. Any player showing Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter the venue.

•No saliva will be used on the ball.

•No entry will be allowed at the venue without masks and all players will be required to wear them except when within the boundary ropes

The players selected from the trials will feature in the six Cricket Association Teams which will eventually play the National U13 Cup and National U16 Cup tournaments next year.