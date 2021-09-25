SBP coaches give final touches to preparation for Punjab athletics teams

LAHORE, Sep 25 (APP):The Sports Board Punjab’s expert coaches and trainers gave final touches to preparation for Punjab’s Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams on the last day of 7-day training camp at Punjab Stadium here on Saturday.



It may be recalled here that Punjab’s Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams undergo rigorous training at week-long training camp for the preparation of Inter-Provincial Athletics Youth Tournament scheduled to be staged in Peshawar from Sept 27 to 29.



Sports Board Punjab’s expert coaches including Camp Commandant Tariq Nazir and coaches Ijaz Abdul Khaliq, Allah Ditta Tahir, Ms Nasreen and Ms Sajida imparted ideal training to Punjab’s Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams during the 7-day training camp at Punjab Stadium.



Camp Commandant Tariq Nazir said SBP coaches put extra focus on athletics’ modern techniques, stamina, diet plan and game skill of Punjab’s young male and female athletes.

“We know that country’s top athletics teams are featuring in the Inter-Provincial Athletics Youth Tournament and our male and female outfits may face some stiff challenges from their strong opponents in different disciplines of athletics”.



He expressed the hope that Punjab’s male and female athletics teams will show satisfactory performance in Inter-Provincial Athletics Youth Tournament.