By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 25 (APP):Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh presided over a meeting at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday and reached an agreement on building a 5-Star hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s senior General Manager Admin Col (retd) Ashfaq Ahmed, Consultant Abdul Ghafoor Bhatti, Director Admin Javed Chohan and other officials also attended the meeting.

The construction of 5-Star Hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, High Performance Centre and issues related to LRCA ground were discussed during the meeting.

The alternate grounds for cricket clubs were also reviewed during the meeting. Sports Board Punjab and Pakistan Cricket Board have agreed to build a 5-Star hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Addressing the meeting, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said several world class sports facilities have been provided in Nishtar Park Sports Complex and many international sports players used to visit here for sports events quite frequently.

“In such a situation, a 5-Star hotel was badly needed here. The security issue of international teams will also be resolved after the construction of a 5-Star hotel which will also provide a complete residence facility to world sports stars. In this way the authorities won’t need to block the traffic and other roads for the security of foreign sports teams”.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s senior General Manager AdminCol (retd) Ashfaq Ahmed, on this occasion lauded Sports Board Punjab’s step of 5-Star hotel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex. “Then there will be no security issue of international teams and it will help a lot in the promotion of cricket in the country”, he added.