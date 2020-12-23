By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh presided over a high-profile meeting of Divisional Sports Officers here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and all Divisional Sports Officers attended the meeting which was convened to discuss various under-construction sports development projects.

Divisional Sports Officers of the province briefed the meeting about the present status of sports projects in their respective divisions. They informed that several sports projects are on verge of completion and will be ready for inauguration in near future.

Addressing the meeting, Director General Sports Punjab said the Sports Board Punjab was aiming to spread a network of top standard sports facilities across the province. “The under-construction sports projects will be an addition in the valuable sports facilities of the province”, he said.

He said that sports culture would grow in the province after the completion of these sports projects. “Our talented youth must avail these sports facilities for polishing their sports skills”, he added