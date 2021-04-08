ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):Saudi Embassy became the crown champions, collecting a total of 24 points after seeing off Brazil United 6-3 goals in the last fixture of Gerry’s Diplomatic Football League at Total Football Ground Islamabad on Thursday.

Brazil United dropped from the second spot to the third position with 19 points on the table. The Arab Tent outsmarted Kazakhstan Embassy in the dying moments of the match, winning by 5-4 goals to claim the second position with 21 points.

The German Embassy ended fourth with 16 points, while the Kazakhstan Embassy finished fifth place and the Europe Team came last in the League.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki was present on the final day of the league as chief guest. He was accompanied by Ms. Agnes Pompos, Head of Missions’ Relation and Communications of Gerry’s Visa, representative of the title sponsor of the league.

The Saudi Ambassador lauded the efforts made by Sanjrani Oxen Enterprises and the title sponsors Gerry’s for reviving football in Pakistan, especially for the diplomatic community. He congratulated the Saudi players for winning for the second time in a row. He also appreciated the skills and enthusiasm of all other participating teams.

Mubasher Sanjrani, the Organizer of the Gerry’s Diplomatic Football League and Top Scorer of the League with 28 goals appreciated Gerry’s for being the title sponsors and making the event possible. He also thanked Marriot Hotel Islamabad, Leisure League, and other sponsors for their contribution and promotion of the League.

Agnes Pompos, the representative of Gerry’s said it was very important for the company to support events such as the Gerry’s Diplomatic League in order to promote health and outdoor activities, especially during the times of the COVID pandemic.