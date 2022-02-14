Russia’s Ivan causes major upset in ITF Pakistan Jnr Tennis C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): A major upset took place on Monday, the opening day of the first round of ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships when unseeded Ivan Lutkin of Russia eliminated top seed Yunes Talavar of Iran in a well-contested three-set match at PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

In the first set both the players broke the first game of each other and then Ivan did not allow his opponent to settle down and broke the 4th and 6th games of Yunes to finish at 6-1. In the second set, Yunes Talavar played excellently and completed the set at 6-2 by breaking the 2nd, 6th and 8th game of Ivan and level the match 1-1 all. In the final set both the players exhibited a high standard of tennis but Ivan made it at 6-4 by breaking the 9th game of Yunes, wherein Yunes committed one double fault.

Another exciting match of the day was played between Adiibek Myrzaguzhin of Kazakhstan and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan which was won by the Kazak player in the thrilling three-set match 4-6 6-3 6-1.



Doubles draw for boys and girls were also taken out by the ITF Supervisor Muhammad Arif Qureshi on Monday.



Salim Saifullah Khan, President of PTF visited the Tennis Complex and witnessed the matches of the boys and girls, and interacted with the participating players, coaches, parents and officials.



He appreciated the organization and administrative arrangements of the healthy activity for the development of tennis in the country.



Following are the results of day one:

Boys’ Singles (1st Round):

Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) beat Yahya Luni (BGR) 6-0 6-0; Aril Kayra Tuna (TUR) beat Ibrahim Ashraf (PAK) 6-2, 6-2; Ruslan Serazhetdinow (RUS) beat Ibrahim Sohail (PAK) 6-0 6-1; Liviu Popirlan (ROU) beat Asad Zaman (PAK) 6-4 6-1; Ivan Iutkin (RUS) beat Yunes Talavar (IRI) 6-1 2-6 6-4; Mars Argun (TUR) beat Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK) 6-3 6-3; Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) beat Muaz Malik (USA) 6-1 6-2; Bilal Asim (PAK) beat Esref Kaan Kacar (TUR) 6-4 6-3; Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) beat Evaan Luthra (IND) 6-0 6-2; Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) beat Maciej Zarebski (POL) 6-0 6-4; Dev Kanbarhimatch (ROU) beat Adbul Hanan (PAK) 6-0 6-2; Aldiyar Abzhan (KAZ) beat Muhammad Zaryab Khan (PAK) 6-1 6-1; Nikita Safonov (RUS) beat Sheryaar Anees (PAK) 6-0 6-0; Adiibek Myrzaguzhin (KAZ) beat Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) 4-6 6-3 6-1; Mehmet Onur Turgut (TUR) beat Sami Zeb Khan 6-0 6-2; Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Zein Ionescu (CAN) 6-0 6-0;



Girls’ Singles (1st Round):



Aleksandra Bortnichek (RUS) beat Fatima Ali Raja (PAK) 6-0 6-0; Yeon Joo Cha (KOR) beat Yana Ersado (USA) 6-1 6-0; Sa Rang Lim (KOR) beat Zainab Ali Raja (PAK) 6-0 6-0; Eunsoo Lee (KOR) beat Geetanjali Angati (IND) 6-0 6-4; Seo Hyeon Park (KOR) beat Vlada Budkina (RUS) 6-3 6-2; Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) beat Artina Gashi (GBR) 5-7 6-1 6-2; Renata Garaeva (RUS) beat Amara Khan (PAK) 6-0 6-0;