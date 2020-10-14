RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020: Day 2

By Sohail Ali
LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP): RIJAS Aces Property Development and Pebble Breaker recorded contrastive victories in the RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 matches here at Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) on Wednesday.
The first match of the day proved to be a nail-biting encounter as in the dying moments
of the match, RIJAS converted the match-winning goal to register the 7 to six and a half
goal victory against FG Polo.
From the winning side, Raja Arslan Najeeb displayed high-quality polo skills and led his
side a well-deserving half-goal victory. He contributed with fabulous five Agha Musa
Ali Khan and Lt Col Omer Minhas struck one goal each. From the losing side, which
had a half goal handicap advantage, Amirreza Behboudi also played superbly and fired
in five goals and Abbas Mukhtar converted one.
The second match of the day was dominated by Pebble Breaker, who outsmarted Master
Paints by 9-4. From Pebble Breaker, Mohsin Atta Khosa and Muhammad Raza hammered
four goals each while Qadeer Ashfaq scored one. From Master Paints, Omer Asjad Malhi
hammered a hat-trick and Lt Col Saleem Baboo converted one.