RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020: Day 2

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP): RIJAS Aces Property Development and Pebble Breaker recorded contrastive victories in the RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 matches here at Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC) on Wednesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a nail-biting encounter as in the dying moments

of the match, RIJAS converted the match-winning goal to register the 7 to six and a half

goal victory against FG Polo.

From the winning side, Raja Arslan Najeeb displayed high-quality polo skills and led his

side a well-deserving half-goal victory. He contributed with fabulous five Agha Musa

Ali Khan and Lt Col Omer Minhas struck one goal each. From the losing side, which

had a half goal handicap advantage, Amirreza Behboudi also played superbly and fired

in five goals and Abbas Mukhtar converted one.

The second match of the day was dominated by Pebble Breaker, who outsmarted Master

Paints by 9-4. From Pebble Breaker, Mohsin Atta Khosa and Muhammad Raza hammered

four goals each while Qadeer Ashfaq scored one. From Master Paints, Omer Asjad Malhi

hammered a hat-trick and Lt Col Saleem Baboo converted one.