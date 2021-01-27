By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 27 (APP):Absorbing matches of First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship continued to entertain a large number of hockey enthusiasts at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA), Idris Haider Khawaja and other top officials also witnessed competitive matches on the third day of the championship.

Four teams Multan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Sargodha emerged victorious in the four matches played on the third day of First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sports Board Punjab is organizing the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship with the collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) from Jan 25 to Feb 7, 2021.

Multan division began the third day’s proceedings with an overwhelming 4-1 victory against Rawalpindi at National Hockey Stadium.

Usman Iftikhar of Multan division struck the first goal in the 3rd minute of the match. Multan division continued to dominate the remaining period of the game scoring three more goals through M Musa in 8th, M Arsal in 21st and Kashif Sadiq in 26th minute of the game.

Hamza Fiyyaz of Rawalpindi hockey team, however, scored a consolation goal in the 42nd minute through field effort. Both the teams got five penalty corners each but the Multan team managed to convert two penalty corners into goals.

The second match of the day was played between Faisalabad and Gujranwala division hockey teams where Faisalabad division hockey team defeated their opposite side by 2-0.

Shahbaz Ahmed of Faisalabad team was in excellent form. He netted both the goals in the 32nd and 56th minute of the match through impressive field moves. Faisalabad and Gujranwala division hockey teams got nine and three penalty corners respectively.

Sahiwal hockey team demonstrated wonderful performance when they bounced back from a 2-goal deficit and carved out a tense 4-3 victory against DG Khan in the third match of the day.

Sahiwal strikers struck four goals on the trot in 36th, 42nd, 47th and 51st after conceding two goals in the first 33 minutes play.

Taqi-ul-Hasan, Syed Noman and John Alia were the scorers of DG Khan while skipper Rehman Ali, M Fazeel, M Salman and M Ahmed scored the four goals for the winning team.

Sargodha stunned the strong Lahore team by 4-3 in the last match of the day. Lahore took the lead in the 12th minute but Sargodha leveled the score in 20th minute. Sargodha added two more goals in 38 and 43rd minutes to strengthen their position.

Then Lahore bounced back and squared the score with two goals in 46th and 49th minute. However, Sargodha netted the match winning goal in 54th minute through a penalty corner.