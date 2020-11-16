Punjab Sports secretary inspects sports facilities during his Sargodha division visit

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 16 (APP): Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta inspected several sports facilities during his Sargodha Division visit on Monday.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Divisional Sports Officer Manzar Fareed Shah, TSOs, Project Director PMU and other officials during his visit.

Ehsan Bhutta, during his visit, examined the construction and rehabilitation of Floodlight Company Bagh Football Ground, E-Library, prototype gymnasium with ladies & gents equipment, table tennis and badminton courts etc.

During his E-Library visit, Secretary Sports Punjab checked the attendance, facilities such as internet, auditorium, books, lights and laptops etc. He also talked to students on this occasion and enquired about the provision of different facilities.

Ehsan Bhutta also chaired a high-profile Progress Review Meeting during his visit.

Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood, Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Project Director PMU, Representatives of Tourism & Archeology, Divisional and District Sports Officers also attended the meeting.

All schemes of sports, E-Libraries, TDCP and Archeology Directorate in Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, he said directed the concerned officers to complete all schemes within the stipulated time. He also ordered the officers to maintain the quality of material during the construction of these facilities. Later, he also planted a sapling as part of a plantation campaign at gymnasium Hall.