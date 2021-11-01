Punjab sports minister condoles death of hockey legend Gulraiz Akhtar

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 01 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief on the death of Pakistan hockey legend Olympian Gulraiz Akhtar.

He lauded the services of Olympian Gulraiz Akhtar for the game of hockey. Legendary Gulraiz Akhtar, who was a part of Pakistan hockey team that won gold medal in Mexico Olympics in 1968, was the husband of SBP Deputy Director Chand Perveen.



Punjab Sports Minister conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.