Punjab sports minister condoles death of ex-hockey Olympian Asad Malik

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jul 28 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed his deep sorrow and grief on the death of former Olympian Asad Malik in a road accident.

In his message to the members of the bereaved family here on Tuesday, he showered praise on Asad Malik over his contribution to the game of hockey, saying that his services would be remembered for a long time. “Asad Malik was a great hockey player and his death is a huge loss for national hockey,” he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the family courage to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also condoled the death of Asad Malik. He expressed his deep condolences to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this great loss with fortitude.