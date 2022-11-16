PTF, GTA ink MOU for mutual efforts; plans

KARACHI, Nov 16 (APP):The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the prestigious Gyeonggido Taekwondo Association (GTA) of Korea intending to cooperate in the development of matters of mutual interest of this sport in both the countries.

The two sides agreed as partners for development in matters such as mutual health; to develop and execute joint projects, said a news release on Wednesday.

On Pakistan’s behalf Col. (Retd.) Waseem Janjua President, PTF; Omar Saeed, CEO; Murtaza Bangash, Secretary; Saba Shamim President Women Wing and Farah Saeed Executive Member were present at the MOU ceremony while for Korea, President GTA Kim Kyuengduk, Executive Director, Kim Pyeong, Director GTA Moun Houisong, and Chairperson Om Kan Gsop.

Gyeonggido Taekwondo Association has great organizational power from the 17 cities of the country.

The entering of the MOU between this prestigious Korean Association and the PTF is a good augury for the development of the game of Taekwondo. Under the MOU, the two Taekwondo Federations will share information and other related plans aimed at enhancement of the game at each and every level with the view to improving the working of both Federations in their respective arenas.

Joint projects will be pursued together by both these federations so that they can see the light of day. They are also bound to share information when required regarding joint projects being pursued by the duo. “Exchange of visiting teams and persons between Pakistan and Korea, safeguarding each other rights and interests, exchanging information through means of communications available; and also focusing on areas which are underprivileged and under development. In the case of cultural exchange, the respective countries will bear their expenses, the content of the MOU said.

Moreover, Taekwondo talent discovery, education support and visiting each other in time of need and other matters for mutual interest is also the objective. It further reads: About the period and notice, the MOU said the agreement is effective for two years from the date of the signature of the representative of each organization.

The agreement is changed or amended through cooperation in the event of any cause for change in the contest of the agreement, it further reads. Other clauses include: The contract shall be automatically extended under the same conditions unless there is a signature notice regarding the denial of this contract from either party one month before the expiration of the contract.

Following the agreement obligations to the other party that arise within the period of the agreement are liable under the obligations are filled even after the period of the agreement is over.